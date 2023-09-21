Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $2106 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase, by a Prime Residential fund, of the Trellis, a 111-unit apartment property in Federal Way, Wash...
A venture of Archway Equities and Virtú Investments has paid $7425 million, or $390,789/unit, for the 190-unit James apartment property in downtown San Jose, Calif Archway, of Beverly Hills, Calif, and Virtú, of Carlsbad, Calif, purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Klein Enterprises has paid $2205 million, or $15750/sf, for the Southern Shores Marketplace, a 140,000-square-foot retail property in Southern Shores, NC, in the state’s Outer Banks region The...
Crain’s New York Business Sioni Group has paid $2683 million, or $29817/sf, for the 90,000-square-foot office building at 6 East 45th St in Midtown Manhattan The New York developer, led by Ray and Jack Yadidi, purchased the property from a...
MG Properties has acquired four apartment properties with 893 units for $2675 million so far this year and expects its full-year acquisition volume to total $780 million That would be about 50 percent of the San Diego investment manager's $195...
Commercial Observer MF1 Capital has provided $685 million of mortgage financing against The Reserve, a 113-unit apartment property in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The property, at 212 East 125th St, is owned by a venture of Certes Partners...
The Real Deal Nuveen Real Estate has paid $103 million, or $306,547/unit, for Oaks of Vernon Hills, a 336-unit apartment property in Vernon Hills, Ill The investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Azure Partners and Harbor Group...
REBusiness Online Mission Hill Hospitality has acquired the 129-room Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Breckenridge, Colo The purchase price could not yet be learned The Denver company purchased the property from Riva Re Holdings LLC, which had...
Dallas Morning News UDR Inc has bought a portfolio of three apartment properties with 912 units in suburban Dallas The sellers and purchase price were not disclosed The properties are the Lofts at Palisades Apartments, with 343 units at 2525 Empire...