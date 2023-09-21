Log In or Subscribe to read more
Willamette Week Menashe Properties has paid $136 million, or $7402/sf, for the American Bank Building, a 183,735-square-foot office property in Portland, Ore The local investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Lionstone Investments of...
WP Carey Inc, among the largest REITs focusing on the net-leased property sector, is quitting the office-owning business It's spinning off 59 of its properties through a newly formed company charged with eventually disposing of those properties and...
The Real Deal Nuveen Real Estate has paid $103 million, or $306,547/unit, for Oaks of Vernon Hills, a 336-unit apartment property in Vernon Hills, Ill The investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Azure Partners and Harbor Group...
REBusiness Online Mission Hill Hospitality has acquired the 129-room Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Breckenridge, Colo The purchase price could not yet be learned The Denver company purchased the property from Riva Re Holdings LLC, which had...
REJournalscom Emmis Corp is offering for sale One Emmis Plaza, a 140,000-square-foot office property in Indianapolis The media company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the seven-story property, which was built in 1998 One Emmis Plaza, at...
Connect CRE CapRock Partners has acquired the 167,070-square-foot industrial property at 300 East Arrow Highway in San Dimas, Calif The purchase price and seller were not yet known The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager was represented in the...
The Real Deal EQT Exeter has paid $495 million, or $27654/sf, for the 179,000-square-foot industrial property at 24712 6th St in San Bernardino, Calif The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the property from StarPoint Properties It is 60...
Rentvcom A venture of Cityview and Stockbridge Capital has broken ground on the 254-unit Apollo apartment property in Gardena, Calif Cityview, of Los Angeles, and Stockbridge, of San Francisco, are building the property at 12888 Crenshaw Blvd, about...
REBusiness Online IDI Logistics has broken ground on Rock Run Crossing 2, a 219,041-square-foot industrial property in Joliet, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property at 1575 Rock Creek Blvd, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago Rock Run...