Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $2106 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase, by a Prime Residential fund, of the Trellis, a 111-unit apartment property in Federal Way, Wash...
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim International has provided $92 million of financing for the construction of a 270-unit apartment property at 401 West 207th St in Manhattan’s Inwood area The property is being developed by Jay Group of New...
Philadelphia Business Journal Trigild has been named receiver of Philadelphia’s Wanamaker Building, a 954,363-square-foot office property in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia The historic building, at 100 Penn Square East, which was built...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE Capital Markets has provided $4359 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Ideal Capital Group’s purchase of the 292-unit Cabana Happy Valley apartment property in Phoenix Ideal, of...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $4324 million of financing against Varenita of Westlake, an 86-unit seniors-housing property in Thousand Oaks, Calif A regional bank provided the five-year loan The property, at 95 Duesenberg Drive, is owned by an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continental Realty Corp has lined up $537 million of financing from City National Bank for its purchase of Lakeside Village, a 460,000-square-foot retail center in Lakeland, Fla, about 34 miles east of...
MF1 Capital has provided $427 million of financing against the 167-unit Elements Apartments in Santa Maria, Calif JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing on behalf of the Vernon Group of Santa Barbara, Calif, which will use it to complete...
Tides Equities, a Los Angeles apartment syndicator that largely had funded its investments with floating-rate debt, has reached modification agreements on some of the loans backing its properties, according to a report in the Real Deal The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup has provided $90 million of financing against a pair of mixed-use properties with 152,453 square feet in Manhattan owned by an affiliate of restauranteur Guiseppe Cipriani The loan, which requires...