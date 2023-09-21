Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $2106 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase, by a Prime Residential fund, of the Trellis, a 111-unit apartment property in Federal Way, Wash...
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim International has provided $92 million of financing for the construction of a 270-unit apartment property at 401 West 207th St in Manhattan’s Inwood area The property is being developed by Jay Group of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE Capital Markets has provided $4359 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Ideal Capital Group’s purchase of the 292-unit Cabana Happy Valley apartment property in Phoenix Ideal, of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $396 million CMBS loan against 100 Westminster, a 361,462-square-foot office building in Providence, RI, has been sent to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors as it faces its maturity The loan,...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $4324 million of financing against Varenita of Westlake, an 86-unit seniors-housing property in Thousand Oaks, Calif A regional bank provided the five-year loan The property, at 95 Duesenberg Drive, is owned by an...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $11461 million of financing against the Ventana, a 405-unit apartment property in Playa Vista, Calif, which is in a region commonly referred to as Silicon Beach because of the abundance of technology companies in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report InterSystems Corp, which occupies 239,417 square feet, or nearly 59 percent of the 409,422-sf One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, is expected to terminate its lease by July 2025 The data...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continental Realty Corp has lined up $537 million of financing from City National Bank for its purchase of Lakeside Village, a 460,000-square-foot retail center in Lakeland, Fla, about 34 miles east of...
MF1 Capital has provided $427 million of financing against the 167-unit Elements Apartments in Santa Maria, Calif JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing on behalf of the Vernon Group of Santa Barbara, Calif, which will use it to complete...