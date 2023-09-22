Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal The city of Raleigh, NC, has tapped Omni Hotel Group to build a 500-room “upper upscale” hotel in its downtown The property is being planned for a single-acre lot on Fayetteville Street near the Raleigh Convention...
South Florida Business Journal PGIM Real Estate has sold 355 Alhambra, a 222,757-square-foot office building in Coral Gables, Fla, for $90 million, or about $40403/sf The Newark, NJ, company sold the 16-story property to an affiliate of Princeton...
Commercial Observer Urban Standard Capital has provided $38 million of construction financing for a 76-unit apartment project at 827 Sterling Place in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, NY Haussmann Development of New York is developing the...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Blackfin Real Estate Investors has paid $288 million, or $144,000/unit, for the 200-unit Pines at Carolina Place apartment property in Pineville, NC The Arlington, Va, company purchased the property from an...
REBusiness Online Dermody Properties is planning to build LogistiCenter at Pleasant Prairie, a three-building industrial property with 24 million square feet in Pleasant Prairie, Wis The Reno, Nev, developer is building the property 8000 95th St,...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has proposed building Soleste on the Trail, a 315-unit apartment and townhouse development in Riviera Beach, Fla The Miami developer wants to construct the property on a 158-acre site at 7880 to 7940...
Orlando Business Journal Encore Real Estate Investment Services has been tapped to market for sale the Dellagio Town Center, a 109,000-square-foot lifestyle center in Orlando, Fla A Wellington, Fla, limited liability company owns the property, at...
Charlotte Business Journal Embrey Partners has paid $13 million for a seven-acre site in the NoDa section of Charlotte, NC, for a planned apartment development The San Antonio company is breaking ground next month on the 403-unit property at 3035...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $176 million of financing for the construction of the 128-room Hilton Home2 Suites hotel in Clearwater, Fla An affiliate of Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md, is developing the five-story property on a...