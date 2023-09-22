Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Encore Real Estate Investment Services has been tapped to market for sale the Dellagio Town Center, a 109,000-square-foot lifestyle center in Orlando, Fla A Wellington, Fla, limited liability company owns the property, at...
WP Carey Inc, among the largest REITs focusing on the net-leased property sector, is quitting the office-owning business It's spinning off 59 of its properties through a newly formed company charged with eventually disposing of those properties and...
Philadelphia Business Journal Trigild has been named receiver of Philadelphia’s Wanamaker Building, a 954,363-square-foot office property in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia The historic building, at 100 Penn Square East, which was built...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $396 million CMBS loan against 100 Westminster, a 361,462-square-foot office building in Providence, RI, has been sent to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors as it faces its maturity The loan,...
The Registry Blackstone Group has put its Embarcadero Square office building at 650 Davis St in San Francisco on the sales block The investment manager had acquired the 298,875-square-foot property, formerly known as Golden Gateway Commons, in 2018...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report InterSystems Corp, which occupies 239,417 square feet, or nearly 59 percent of the 409,422-sf One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, is expected to terminate its lease by July 2025 The data...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $1755 million loan against 183 Madison Ave, a 266,418-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Midtown South area has matured The collateral property, built in 1925 and renovated in 2012,...
REJournalscom Emmis Corp is offering for sale One Emmis Plaza, a 140,000-square-foot office property in Indianapolis The media company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the seven-story property, which was built in 1998 One Emmis Plaza, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Progressive Casualty Insurance Co has announced it is terminating its lease for 217,216 square feet at Met Center 15 in Austin, Texas, effective Feb 29, 2024 The insurance company’s departure from the...