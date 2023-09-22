Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal The city of Raleigh, NC, has tapped Omni Hotel Group to build a 500-room “upper upscale” hotel in its downtown The property is being planned for a single-acre lot on Fayetteville Street near the Raleigh Convention...
South Florida Business Journal AvalonBay Communities Inc has broken ground on a 10-story apartment project in Miami The property, dubbed Avalon South Miami, is being built on a 186-acre site at 5850 SW 73rd St that formerly was home to a Winn-Dixie...
Commercial Observer Urban Standard Capital has provided $38 million of construction financing for a 76-unit apartment project at 827 Sterling Place in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, NY Haussmann Development of New York is developing the...
Portland Business Journal Spear Street Capital has paid $41 million, or $34715/sf, for the 118,104-square-foot Leland James office building in Portland, Ore The San Francisco company purchased the property from ABS Real Estate Investments, which had...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has proposed building Soleste on the Trail, a 315-unit apartment and townhouse development in Riviera Beach, Fla The Miami developer wants to construct the property on a 158-acre site at 7880 to 7940...
Charlotte Business Journal Embrey Partners has paid $13 million for a seven-acre site in the NoDa section of Charlotte, NC, for a planned apartment development The San Antonio company is breaking ground next month on the 403-unit property at 3035...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $176 million of financing for the construction of the 128-room Hilton Home2 Suites hotel in Clearwater, Fla An affiliate of Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md, is developing the five-story property on a...
Willamette Week Menashe Properties has paid $136 million, or $7402/sf, for the American Bank Building, a 183,735-square-foot office property in Portland, Ore The local investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Lionstone Investments of...
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim International has provided $92 million of financing for the construction of a 270-unit apartment property at 401 West 207th St in Manhattan’s Inwood area The property is being developed by Jay Group of New...