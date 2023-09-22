Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Gene Staples has paid $30 million, or $9934/sf, for International Tower, a 302,000-square-foot office property in Chicago The local investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Bridge Investment Group, which was represented by...
Dallas Business Journal Bank of America has agreed to lease 238,000 square feet at a 30-story office building that’s being planned for Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park area Once the bank takes its space, the 500,000-square-foot structure will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report InterSystems Corp, which occupies 239,417 square feet, or nearly 59 percent of the 409,422-sf One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, is expected to terminate its lease by July 2025 The data...
Boston Business Journal Ascend Elements has signed a lease for the 101,000-square-foot biomanufacturing facility at 39 Jackson Road in the Pathway Devens complex in Devens, Mass, roughly 40 miles west of Boston The lithium-ion battery recycling...
REJournalscom Emmis Corp is offering for sale One Emmis Plaza, a 140,000-square-foot office property in Indianapolis The media company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the seven-story property, which was built in 1998 One Emmis Plaza, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Progressive Casualty Insurance Co has announced it is terminating its lease for 217,216 square feet at Met Center 15 in Austin, Texas, effective Feb 29, 2024 The insurance company’s departure from the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report STV Inc, which leases 133,000 square feet of office space at 225-233 Park Ave South in Manhattan’s Union Square area, will not be renewing its lease when it rolls next May It’s relocating to the...
The Real Deal Upside Foods has agreed to pre-lease 187,000 square feet of industrial space at the Rubicon, a 32 million-sf development in Glenview, Ill The food technology company will take its space at 2600 Sanders Road, about 25 miles north of...
South Florida Business Journal ATI Inc has agreed to lease about 130,000 square feet of industrial space in Margate, Fla The Dallas company is taking its space in the First Gate Logistics Center and will use it to manufacture parts for...