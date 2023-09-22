Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Urban Standard Capital has provided $38 million of construction financing for a 76-unit apartment project at 827 Sterling Place in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, NY Haussmann Development of New York is developing the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The universe of commercial mortgages outstanding in the United States increased by $377 billion in the second quarter, to $46 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The increase was driven...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $176 million of financing for the construction of the 128-room Hilton Home2 Suites hotel in Clearwater, Fla An affiliate of Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md, is developing the five-story property on a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $2106 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase, by a Prime Residential fund, of the Trellis, a 111-unit apartment property in Federal Way, Wash...
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim International has provided $92 million of financing for the construction of a 270-unit apartment property at 401 West 207th St in Manhattan’s Inwood area The property is being developed by Jay Group of New...
Philadelphia Business Journal Trigild has been named receiver of Philadelphia’s Wanamaker Building, a 954,363-square-foot office property in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia The historic building, at 100 Penn Square East, which was built...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE Capital Markets has provided $4359 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Ideal Capital Group’s purchase of the 292-unit Cabana Happy Valley apartment property in Phoenix Ideal, of...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $4324 million of financing against Varenita of Westlake, an 86-unit seniors-housing property in Thousand Oaks, Calif A regional bank provided the five-year loan The property, at 95 Duesenberg Drive, is owned by an...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $11461 million of financing against the Ventana, a 405-unit apartment property in Playa Vista, Calif, which is in a region commonly referred to as Silicon Beach because of the abundance of technology companies in the...