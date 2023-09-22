Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Trigild has been named receiver of Philadelphia’s Wanamaker Building, a 954,363-square-foot office property in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia The historic building, at 100 Penn Square East, which was built...
Major apartment-owning REITs that have a portfolio concentration in the country's Sunbelt region reported the smallest growth in rents in the second quarter, at 068 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Necessity Retail REIT Inc, which is in the process of merging with Global Net Lease Inc, has raised $260 million of mortgage debt against 29 of its properties in order to pay down credit facilities The loan...
EQT Exeter, formed two years ago through the acquisition of Exeter Property Group by Swedish investment manager EQT AB, is tapping the non-traded REIT sector for capital that it would invest in industrial, life-sciences, multifamily and self-storage...
The major mortgage REITs saw loan repayments skyrocket in the second quarter by nearly 80 percent when compared with the first quarter, contributing to the 3 percent reduction in their collective portfolios to $8857 billion Loan originations,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BrightSpire Capital, which recently took title to both buildings comprising the Point LIC office complex in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, is unlikely to try selling the property quickly...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Mortgage Trust might be considering broadening its financing offerings to include preferred equity investments in properties The New York mortgage REIT, a unit of the giant investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $274 million of CMBS debt against the 754-unit NEMA San Francisco apartment property has formally transferred to special servicer SitusAMC The action was expected as the loan’s collateral, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The appraised value of One North LaSalle, a 489,787-square-foot office property in Chicago, has been slashed to $37 million from $1168 million in 2018, when a $672 million loan was made against it Its...