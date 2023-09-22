Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal PGIM Real Estate has sold 355 Alhambra, a 222,757-square-foot office building in Coral Gables, Fla, for $90 million, or about $40403/sf The Newark, NJ, company sold the 16-story property to an affiliate of Princeton...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sherwood Real Estate Partners has acquired a 40,000-square-foot airplane hangar at 3507 Jack Northrop Ave at Hawthorne Municipal Airport in the Southern California city of Hawthorne The Santa Monica, Calif,...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Blackfin Real Estate Investors has paid $288 million, or $144,000/unit, for the 200-unit Pines at Carolina Place apartment property in Pineville, NC The Arlington, Va, company purchased the property from an...
REBusiness Online Dermody Properties is planning to build LogistiCenter at Pleasant Prairie, a three-building industrial property with 24 million square feet in Pleasant Prairie, Wis The Reno, Nev, developer is building the property 8000 95th St,...
An affiliate of Presson Corp has paid $721 million, or $24408/sf, for the two-building office property with 295,401 square feet at 3131 and 3133 Camelback Road in Phoenix The local company, led by Daryl Burton, purchased the property from Lincoln...
South Florida Business Journal J Milton & Associates has paid $2894 million, or about $243,193/unit, for the 119-unit Shamrock of Sunrise apartment property in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, company purchased the four-story property from an...
Willamette Week Menashe Properties has paid $136 million, or $7402/sf, for the American Bank Building, a 183,735-square-foot office property in Portland, Ore The local investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Lionstone Investments of...
WP Carey Inc, among the largest REITs focusing on the net-leased property sector, is quitting the office-owning business It's spinning off 59 of its properties through a newly formed company charged with eventually disposing of those properties and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Stockbridge Capital Group has bought the Alexan Park 82nd Apartments, a 368-unit complex in Doral, Fla, for $156 million, or about $423,913/unit The San Francisco company purchased the four-story...