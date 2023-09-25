Log In or Subscribe to read more
The $415 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 30 Courtyard by Marriott hotels with 4,379 rooms in 15 states that had been owned by Colony Capital Inc has transferred to special servicing as its maturity has passed To qualify for a term...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rialto Capital Advisors, which last year had taken title to the Hilton Woodcliff Lake hotel in northern New Jersey, has put the 338-unit property up for sale The property, at 200 Tice Blvd in Woodcliff...
Philadelphia Business Journal Trigild has been named receiver of Philadelphia’s Wanamaker Building, a 954,363-square-foot office property in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia The historic building, at 100 Penn Square East, which was built...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $396 million CMBS loan against 100 Westminster, a 361,462-square-foot office building in Providence, RI, has been sent to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors as it faces its maturity The loan,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report InterSystems Corp, which occupies 239,417 square feet, or nearly 59 percent of the 409,422-sf One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, is expected to terminate its lease by July 2025 The data...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $1755 million loan against 183 Madison Ave, a 266,418-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Midtown South area has matured The collateral property, built in 1925 and renovated in 2012,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Progressive Casualty Insurance Co has announced it is terminating its lease for 217,216 square feet at Met Center 15 in Austin, Texas, effective Feb 29, 2024 The insurance company’s departure from the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup has provided $90 million of financing against a pair of mixed-use properties with 152,453 square feet in Manhattan owned by an affiliate of restauranteur Guiseppe Cipriani The loan, which requires...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Dadeland Square, a mixed-use property with 129,585 square feet of retail space and 84,913 sf of office space in Miami, has been sold for $58 million to an investor group led by Orion Capital Partners The...