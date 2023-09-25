Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Leasing is underway for units at the Marlow South Tampa apartment complex in Tampa, Fla The 350-unit property is being built on more than 25 acres at 7210 Interbay Blvd It will have a mix of studio, one-, two- and...
AZ Big Media A venture of Greenlight Communities and Holualoa Cos has opened Cabana Bridges, a 288-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Greenlight, of Scottsdale, Ariz, and Holualoa, of Tucson, broke ground on the property in October 2021 Cabana...
REBusiness Online A venture of CrownPoint Group Inc and Lamar Cos will develop a 1,200-unit self-storage facility on the corner of Avenue L and Wilson Avenue in Newark, NJ The property, with 135,000 square feet of space, will be operated by Extra...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trez Capital has provided $3146 million of financing for the construction of Hawes Commerce Park, a 10-building industrial property with 153,000 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The developer of the property is...
Dallas Morning News Trinsic Residential Group has unveiled its plans for the second phase of its Aura Crown Centre apartment property in Lewisville, Texas The Dallas developer will start work in December on the 300-unit phase, which will take two...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Thompson Realty Capital and Trez Capital is breaking ground in January on the Silveron Park mixed-use development in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The property is being built on a 50-acre site on FM 2499...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Barshop & Oles Co and Lionstone Investments wants to redevelop the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center in Austin, Texas, into a massive mixed-use project Work could start as early as 2025, with phase one expected to...
Austin Business Journal A 133-room hotel is being planned for a nearly half-acre development site in East Austin, Texas A company linked to Floridays Development Co of Sarasota, Fla, owns the development site at 1604, 1606, 1610 and 1612 East...
Austin Business Journal Arenaman Development Co has received approval from the Buda, Texas, City Council to build its first project: a 500,000-square-foot industrial property The development firm, which was formed recently by local real estate...