The Real Deal Marathon Asset Management has taken the 40,542-square-foot office/retail building at 263 West 34th St in midtown Manhattan through foreclosure The New York investment manager had provided $50 million of financing to fund the...
San Antonio Business Journal The buzz is Industrial Commercial Properties LLC is buying the nearly 12 million-square-foot former headquarters of Rackspace Technology in Windcrest, Texas, about 11 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio The Cleveland...
South Florida Business Journal PGIM Real Estate has sold 355 Alhambra, a 222,757-square-foot office building in Coral Gables, Fla, for $90 million, or about $40403/sf The Newark, NJ, company sold the 16-story property to an affiliate of Princeton...
Kansas City Business Journal The Federal Aviation Administration has agreed to lease 80,000 square feet of space at the Lightwell, a 667,222-sf office property in Kansas City, Mo The government transportation agency will take the space in 2025 The...
Portland Business Journal Spear Street Capital has paid $41 million, or $34715/sf, for the 118,104-square-foot Leland James office building in Portland, Ore The San Francisco company purchased the property from ABS Real Estate Investments, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sherwood Real Estate Partners has acquired a 40,000-square-foot airplane hangar at 3507 Jack Northrop Ave at Hawthorne Municipal Airport in the Southern California city of Hawthorne The Santa Monica, Calif,...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Blackfin Real Estate Investors has paid $288 million, or $144,000/unit, for the 200-unit Pines at Carolina Place apartment property in Pineville, NC The Arlington, Va, company purchased the property from an...
An affiliate of Presson Corp has paid $721 million, or $24408/sf, for the two-building office property with 295,401 square feet at 3131 and 3133 Camelback Road in Phoenix The local company, led by Daryl Burton, purchased the property from Lincoln...
South Florida Business Journal J Milton & Associates has paid $2894 million, or about $243,193/unit, for the 119-unit Shamrock of Sunrise apartment property in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, company purchased the four-story property from an...