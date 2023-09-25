Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media A venture of Greenlight Communities and Holualoa Cos has opened Cabana Bridges, a 288-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Greenlight, of Scottsdale, Ariz, and Holualoa, of Tucson, broke ground on the property in October 2021 Cabana...
Houston Business Journal Power Electronics USA has agreed to fully lease the Airtex Commerce Center, a 166,250-square-foot industrial property in Houston The US division of the Spanish renewable energy manufacturer is leasing the warehouse, at 431...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Menlo Equities and Beacon Capital Partners has broken ground on Portal 405, a 240,000-square-foot life-sciences property in San Carlos, Calif Menlo, of Menlo Park, Calif, and Beacon, of Boston, are building...
Kansas City Business Journal The Federal Aviation Administration has agreed to lease 80,000 square feet of space at the Lightwell, a 667,222-sf office property in Kansas City, Mo The government transportation agency will take the space in 2025 The...
Portland Business Journal Spear Street Capital has paid $41 million, or $34715/sf, for the 118,104-square-foot Leland James office building in Portland, Ore The San Francisco company purchased the property from ABS Real Estate Investments, which had...
REBusiness Online Dermody Properties is planning to build LogistiCenter at Pleasant Prairie, a three-building industrial property with 24 million square feet in Pleasant Prairie, Wis The Reno, Nev, developer is building the property 8000 95th St,...
Willamette Week Menashe Properties has paid $136 million, or $7402/sf, for the American Bank Building, a 183,735-square-foot office property in Portland, Ore The local investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Lionstone Investments of...
Dallas Business Journal Bank of America has agreed to lease 238,000 square feet at a 30-story office building that’s being planned for Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park area Once the bank takes its space, the 500,000-square-foot structure will...
The Registry Blackstone Group has put its Embarcadero Square office building at 650 Davis St in San Francisco on the sales block The investment manager had acquired the 298,875-square-foot property, formerly known as Golden Gateway Commons, in 2018...