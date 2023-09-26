Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Regency Centers has paid $275 million, or $31573/sf, for Old Town Square, an 87,100-square-foot retail center in Chicago The Jacksonville, Fla, REIT purchased the property from a fund managed by Principal Life Insurance, which had...
JCE Inc has paid $4952 million, or $317,435/unit, for Mission Lofts, a 156-unit apartment property in Falls Church, Va The Fairfax, Va, developer bought the property, at 5600 Columbia Pike, from a venture of Wolff Co of Scottsdale, Ariz, and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle High Street Residential is building The Grace Residences, a 280-unit apartment property in Atlanta The subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co of Dallas is constructing the 14-story building on an 18-acre site as part of Georgia...
Charlotte Business Journal Synco Properties wants to start work soon on the next phase of The Colony mixed-use development in the SouthPark section of Charlotte, NC The local developer wants to increase the size of the buildings it plans to...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Ramon Mijares of Miami has bought a pair of nearby apartment properties with a combined 112 units in Opa-Locka, Fla, for $201 million, or about $179,464/unit Lakeview Apartments LLC sold the...
Triangle Business Journal KDM Development Corp is breaking ground by the end of the year on the Swift Creek Apartments, a 613-unit complex in Garner, NC, about 15 miles south of downtown Raleigh, NC The 12-building property will be built on a...
Charlotte Business Journal MCR Hotels has bought the 150-room Canopy by Hilton SouthPark in Charlotte, NC, for $425 million, or about $283,333/room The New York hospitality investment company bought the upscale hotel from local company Tara...
Boston Real Estate Times Erland Construction has completed work on the Block at Odell Park, a 106-unit apartment property in Beverly, Mass The property, at 140 Rantoul St, has 9,000 square feet of retail space and is next to the Beverly Depot Train...
Washington Business Journal TF Cornerstone Inc has paid $251 million, or $10040/sf, for the 250,000-square-foot office building at 1881 Campus Commons Drive in Reston, Va The property is next to the 1900 and 1902 Campus Commons Drive office...