The Real Deal Regency Centers has paid $275 million, or $31573/sf, for Old Town Square, an 87,100-square-foot retail center in Chicago The Jacksonville, Fla, REIT purchased the property from a fund managed by Principal Life Insurance, which had...
JCE Inc has paid $4952 million, or $317,435/unit, for Mission Lofts, a 156-unit apartment property in Falls Church, Va The Fairfax, Va, developer bought the property, at 5600 Columbia Pike, from a venture of Wolff Co of Scottsdale, Ariz, and...
South Florida Business Journal Lincoln Avenue Communities has bought a pair of affordable-housing properties with a total of 365 units in Homestead, Fla, for $5425 million, or about $148,630/unit The Santa Monica, Calif, company purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Ramon Mijares of Miami has bought a pair of nearby apartment properties with a combined 112 units in Opa-Locka, Fla, for $201 million, or about $179,464/unit Lakeview Apartments LLC sold the...
Charlotte Business Journal MCR Hotels has bought the 150-room Canopy by Hilton SouthPark in Charlotte, NC, for $425 million, or about $283,333/room The New York hospitality investment company bought the upscale hotel from local company Tara...
Washington Business Journal TF Cornerstone Inc has paid $251 million, or $10040/sf, for the 250,000-square-foot office building at 1881 Campus Commons Drive in Reston, Va The property is next to the 1900 and 1902 Campus Commons Drive office...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage LLC has teamed with Dabu Group to buy the 294-room Marriott Dallas/Fort Worth Westlake hotel in suburban Dallas The seller and purchase price were not known Newmark brokered the deal The hotel, at 1301 Solona Blvd...
Dallas Morning News Pegasus Industries has signed a lease for 171,398 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The company, a farming equipment provider, is leasing its space at the McKinney Trade Center, at 424...
Dallas Morning News RPM Living has bought Mustang Station, a 444-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The Austin, Texas, company purchased the complex from its developer, Western Securities of Dallas The sales price...