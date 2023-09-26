Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Dwight Mortgage Capital has provided $236 million of financing against the 120-unit Prairie Home Apartments in Vancouver, Wash The financing was arranged by McBride Capital and allows the owner of the property, RRC Group, to...
The CIT division of First Citizens Bank has provided $44 million of financing to fund the construction of 2121 Wheatsheaf Lane, a proposed 287,218-square-foot industrial property at the foot of the Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia’s...
The Real Deal Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group has taken through foreclosure the Empire Outlets, a 340,000-square-foot retail property at 55 Richmond Terrace in Staten Island, NY The property had been owned by BFC Partners of Brooklyn, NY, A...
Northmarq has provided $1603 million of Fannie Mae financing against Deer Creek Run, a 112-unit apartment property in New Berlin, Wis The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its entire term But when Northmarq underwrote it, it had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trez Capital has provided $3146 million of financing for the construction of Hawes Commerce Park, a 10-building industrial property with 153,000 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The developer of the property is...
The Real Deal Marathon Asset Management has taken the 40,542-square-foot office/retail building at 263 West 34th St in midtown Manhattan through foreclosure The New York investment manager had provided $50 million of financing to fund the...
Commercial Observer Urban Standard Capital has provided $38 million of construction financing for a 76-unit apartment project at 827 Sterling Place in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, NY Haussmann Development of New York is developing the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The universe of commercial mortgages outstanding in the United States increased by $377 billion in the second quarter, to $46 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The increase was driven...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $176 million of financing for the construction of the 128-room Hilton Home2 Suites hotel in Clearwater, Fla An affiliate of Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md, is developing the five-story property on a...