Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bell Bank has provided $2686 million of financing for the construction of the Lanai, a 444-unit apartment property in Buckeye, Ariz A venture of Holualoa Cos of Tucson, Ariz, and Countrywalk Community...
The CIT division of First Citizens Bank has provided $44 million of financing to fund the construction of 2121 Wheatsheaf Lane, a proposed 287,218-square-foot industrial property at the foot of the Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia’s...
The Real Deal Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group has taken through foreclosure the Empire Outlets, a 340,000-square-foot retail property at 55 Richmond Terrace in Staten Island, NY The property had been owned by BFC Partners of Brooklyn, NY, A...
Northmarq has provided $1603 million of Fannie Mae financing against Deer Creek Run, a 112-unit apartment property in New Berlin, Wis The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its entire term But when Northmarq underwrote it, it had...
AZ Big Media A venture of Greenlight Communities and Holualoa Cos has opened Cabana Bridges, a 288-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Greenlight, of Scottsdale, Ariz, and Holualoa, of Tucson, broke ground on the property in October 2021 Cabana...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trez Capital has provided $3146 million of financing for the construction of Hawes Commerce Park, a 10-building industrial property with 153,000 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The developer of the property is...
The Real Deal Marathon Asset Management has taken the 40,542-square-foot office/retail building at 263 West 34th St in midtown Manhattan through foreclosure The New York investment manager had provided $50 million of financing to fund the...
Rentvcom AM Castle & Co has agreed to renew its lease at 14001 to 14003 Orange Ave in Paramount, Calif As a result, the provider of metals will fully lease the 282,000-square-foot industrial property for an additional seven years in a deal...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Menlo Equities and Beacon Capital Partners has broken ground on Portal 405, a 240,000-square-foot life-sciences property in San Carlos, Calif Menlo, of Menlo Park, Calif, and Beacon, of Boston, are building...