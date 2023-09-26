Log In or Subscribe to read more
A unit of Silver Star Properties REIT Inc, a non-traded REIT formerly known as Hartman Short-Term Income Properties XX Inc, has filed for bankruptcy, which would trigger an event of default for a $21728 million CMBS loan backed by its properties But...
Major apartment-owning REITs that have a portfolio concentration in the country's Sunbelt region reported the smallest growth in rents in the second quarter, at 068 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Necessity Retail REIT Inc, which is in the process of merging with Global Net Lease Inc, has raised $260 million of mortgage debt against 29 of its properties in order to pay down credit facilities The loan...
EQT Exeter, formed two years ago through the acquisition of Exeter Property Group by Swedish investment manager EQT AB, is tapping the non-traded REIT sector for capital that it would invest in industrial, life-sciences, multifamily and self-storage...
The major mortgage REITs saw loan repayments skyrocket in the second quarter by nearly 80 percent when compared with the first quarter, contributing to the 3 percent reduction in their collective portfolios to $8857 billion Loan originations,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BrightSpire Capital, which recently took title to both buildings comprising the Point LIC office complex in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, is unlikely to try selling the property quickly...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Mortgage Trust might be considering broadening its financing offerings to include preferred equity investments in properties The New York mortgage REIT, a unit of the giant investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust got hit with an elevated number of what it calls “short-notice” move-outs during the second quarter, as delinquent tenants who it couldn’t evict moved out because of...
Boston Properties completed 156 million square feet of leasing during the first half of the year and expects to lease just more than 3 million sf for the full year, putting it well short of the 57 million sf leased all of last year During the latest...