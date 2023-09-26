Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online St John Properties has broken ground on Simms Technology Park, a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in Broomfield, Colo The Baltimore company is building the property at the intersection of North Simms Street and West 112th...
Charlotte Business Journal Synco Properties wants to start work soon on the next phase of The Colony mixed-use development in the SouthPark section of Charlotte, NC The local developer wants to increase the size of the buildings it plans to...
South Florida Business Journal Lincoln Avenue Communities has bought a pair of affordable-housing properties with a total of 365 units in Homestead, Fla, for $5425 million, or about $148,630/unit The Santa Monica, Calif, company purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Ramon Mijares of Miami has bought a pair of nearby apartment properties with a combined 112 units in Opa-Locka, Fla, for $201 million, or about $179,464/unit Lakeview Apartments LLC sold the...
Triangle Business Journal KDM Development Corp is breaking ground by the end of the year on the Swift Creek Apartments, a 613-unit complex in Garner, NC, about 15 miles south of downtown Raleigh, NC The 12-building property will be built on a...
Charlotte Business Journal MCR Hotels has bought the 150-room Canopy by Hilton SouthPark in Charlotte, NC, for $425 million, or about $283,333/room The New York hospitality investment company bought the upscale hotel from local company Tara...
Boston Real Estate Times Erland Construction has completed work on the Block at Odell Park, a 106-unit apartment property in Beverly, Mass The property, at 140 Rantoul St, has 9,000 square feet of retail space and is next to the Beverly Depot Train...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Leasing is underway for units at the Marlow South Tampa apartment complex in Tampa, Fla The 350-unit property is being built on more than 25 acres at 7210 Interbay Blvd It will have a mix of studio, one-, two- and...
Orlando Business Journal Bainbridge Cos has plans to build the second phase of its World Center apartment development in Orlando, Fla The Wellington, Fla, apartment developer is building the 415-unit phase on a 20-acre site northeast of the...