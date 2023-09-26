Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle High Street Residential is building The Grace Residences, a 280-unit apartment property in Atlanta The subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co of Dallas is constructing the 14-story building on an 18-acre site as part of Georgia...
Charlotte Business Journal Synco Properties wants to start work soon on the next phase of The Colony mixed-use development in the SouthPark section of Charlotte, NC The local developer wants to increase the size of the buildings it plans to...
Triangle Business Journal KDM Development Corp is breaking ground by the end of the year on the Swift Creek Apartments, a 613-unit complex in Garner, NC, about 15 miles south of downtown Raleigh, NC The 12-building property will be built on a...
Boston Real Estate Times Erland Construction has completed work on the Block at Odell Park, a 106-unit apartment property in Beverly, Mass The property, at 140 Rantoul St, has 9,000 square feet of retail space and is next to the Beverly Depot Train...
Commercial Observer Dwight Mortgage Capital has provided $236 million of financing against the 120-unit Prairie Home Apartments in Vancouver, Wash The financing was arranged by McBride Capital and allows the owner of the property, RRC Group, to...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Leasing is underway for units at the Marlow South Tampa apartment complex in Tampa, Fla The 350-unit property is being built on more than 25 acres at 7210 Interbay Blvd It will have a mix of studio, one-, two- and...
Orlando Business Journal Bainbridge Cos has plans to build the second phase of its World Center apartment development in Orlando, Fla The Wellington, Fla, apartment developer is building the 415-unit phase on a 20-acre site northeast of the...
AZ Big Media A venture of Greenlight Communities and Holualoa Cos has opened Cabana Bridges, a 288-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Greenlight, of Scottsdale, Ariz, and Holualoa, of Tucson, broke ground on the property in October 2021 Cabana...
REBusiness Online A venture of CrownPoint Group Inc and Lamar Cos will develop a 1,200-unit self-storage facility on the corner of Avenue L and Wilson Avenue in Newark, NJ The property, with 135,000 square feet of space, will be operated by Extra...