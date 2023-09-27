Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Vista Property Co has bought Cooper Street Plaza, a 91,856-square-foot retail property in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 4601 South Cooper St, is more than...
San Antonio Business Journal Timberlane Partners has bought the 220-unit Maddox Hills apartment property in San Antonio The Seattle real estate investor purchased the three-story complex from OHT Partners of Dallas in a deal brokered by CBRE The...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage LLC has teamed with Dabu Group to buy the 294-room Marriott Dallas/Fort Worth Westlake hotel in suburban Dallas The seller and purchase price were not known Newmark brokered the deal The hotel, at 1301 Solona Blvd...
Dallas Morning News Pegasus Industries has signed a lease for 171,398 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The company, a farming equipment provider, is leasing its space at the McKinney Trade Center, at 424...
Dallas Morning News RPM Living has bought Mustang Station, a 444-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The Austin, Texas, company purchased the complex from its developer, Western Securities of Dallas The sales price...
San Antonio Business Journal Evergen Equity has bought the 211,000-square-foot warehouse property at 5827 US Highway 90 in San Antonio Stream Realty Partners brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The industrial property...
Dallas Morning News Trinsic Residential Group has unveiled its plans for the second phase of its Aura Crown Centre apartment property in Lewisville, Texas The Dallas developer will start work in December on the 300-unit phase, which will take two...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Thompson Realty Capital and Trez Capital is breaking ground in January on the Silveron Park mixed-use development in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The property is being built on a 50-acre site on FM 2499...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Barshop & Oles Co and Lionstone Investments wants to redevelop the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center in Austin, Texas, into a massive mixed-use project Work could start as early as 2025, with phase one expected to...