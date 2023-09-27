Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal The venture that owns 300 East 42nd St in midtown Manhattan has handed the 236,392-square-foot office building over to its lender, Fortress Investment Group, which has tapped JLL Capital Markets to market it for sale The venture,...
BisNow An affiliate of Goldman Sachs has paid $182 million, or $619,047/unit, for Hanover North Cambridge, a 294-unit apartment property in Cambridge, Mass The property, at 50 Cambridgepark Drive, was sold by Houston developer Hanover Co, which had...
The Real Deal EQT Exeter has paid $225 million, or $5921/sf, for a seven-building industrial portfolio with 38 million square feet primarily in the suburbs of Chicago, as well as in Mississippi and Kentucky The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager...
Denver Business Journal Paskin Group has paid $29 million, or $397,260/unit, for the 73-unit B Street LoHi Apartments in Denver The Santa Barbara, Calif, investment and management company purchased the property from its developer, Palisade Partners...
South Florida Business Journal Tri-Star Equities has paid $19 million, or about $88335/sf, for The Print Shop, a 21,509-square-foot office building in Miami The New York company purchased the three-story property from Link Real Estate Dwntwn Realty...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Black Lion and Massa Investment Group is buying an eight-story office building at 1601 Washington Ave in Miami Beach, Fla, for $82 million, or about $58571/sf An affiliate of Nightingale Group of New York...
Rentvcom Martens Development Co has paid $191 million for a 44-acre development site at the southeast corner of Ellsworth and Willis roads in Mesa, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer purchased the site from Silver Creek Development, which was...
Crain’s New York Business Norges Bank Investment Management is said to be the buyer of a 45 percent stake in the planned 900,000-square-foot office property at 343 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan The stake was sold by Boston Properties,...
The Real Deal Monarch Alternative Capital and Tourmaline Capital Partners are said to have agreed to pay about $250 million, or nearly $360/sf, for the 695,000-square-foot office building at 801 Brickell Ave in Miami’s hot Brickell financial...
Dallas Morning News Vista Property Co has bought Cooper Street Plaza, a 91,856-square-foot retail property in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 4601 South Cooper St, is more than...