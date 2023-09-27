Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank have originated a $700 million mortgage against the Oakbrook Center shopping mall in the Chicago suburb of Oakbrook, Ill, owned by a venture led...
The volume of commercial real estate loans coming due through 2027 increased slightly in the second quarter to $278 trillion from $275 trillion in the first quarter, according to Trepp Inc This year, $5369 billion of loans come due, and next year,...
South Florida Business Journal Bridge Industrial has lined up $60 million of construction financing for a 409,189-square-foot logistics warehouse in Opa-Locka, Fla The Chicago developer borrowed the loan from Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co It...
Commercial Observer Bank of Princeton has provided a $31 million loan against The Vertex, a 69-unit apartment property in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The property’s owner, CW Realty of Brooklyn, used proceeds to retire a $20...
A venture of Cantor Fitzgerald, Silverstein Properties, Collins Capital and Kaufman Jacobs has lined up $536 million of financing from Truist Bank for the construction of the 298-unit James at Springline apartment property in Chesterfield, Va The...
Bank OZK has provided $965 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Base, a proposed industrial complex in Glendale, Ariz JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s developer, ViaWest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bell Bank has provided $2686 million of financing for the construction of the Lanai, a 444-unit apartment property in Buckeye, Ariz A venture of Holualoa Cos of Tucson, Ariz, and Countrywalk Community...
Commercial Observer Dwight Mortgage Capital has provided $236 million of financing against the 120-unit Prairie Home Apartments in Vancouver, Wash The financing was arranged by McBride Capital and allows the owner of the property, RRC Group, to...
The CIT division of First Citizens Bank has provided $44 million of financing to fund the construction of 2121 Wheatsheaf Lane, a proposed 287,218-square-foot industrial property at the foot of the Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia’s...