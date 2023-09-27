Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank have originated a $700 million mortgage against the Oakbrook Center shopping mall in the Chicago suburb of Oakbrook, Ill, owned by a venture led...
The Real Deal The venture that owns 300 East 42nd St in midtown Manhattan has handed the 236,392-square-foot office building over to its lender, Fortress Investment Group, which has tapped JLL Capital Markets to market it for sale The venture,...
The volume of commercial real estate loans coming due through 2027 increased slightly in the second quarter to $278 trillion from $275 trillion in the first quarter, according to Trepp Inc This year, $5369 billion of loans come due, and next year,...
The $415 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 30 Courtyard by Marriott hotels with 4,379 rooms in 15 states that had been owned by Colony Capital Inc has transferred to special servicing as its maturity has passed To qualify for a term...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $170 million loan against the Augusta Mall in the western part of Georgia has matured and transferred to special servicer CWCapital Asset Management The loan is split into two pieces, with a $110...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rialto Capital Advisors, which last year had taken title to the Hilton Woodcliff Lake hotel in northern New Jersey, has put the 338-unit property up for sale The property, at 200 Tice Blvd in Woodcliff...
Philadelphia Business Journal Trigild has been named receiver of Philadelphia’s Wanamaker Building, a 954,363-square-foot office property in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia The historic building, at 100 Penn Square East, which was built...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $396 million CMBS loan against 100 Westminster, a 361,462-square-foot office building in Providence, RI, has been sent to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors as it faces its maturity The loan,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report InterSystems Corp, which occupies 239,417 square feet, or nearly 59 percent of the 409,422-sf One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, is expected to terminate its lease by July 2025 The data...