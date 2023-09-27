Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Regency Centers has paid $275 million, or $31573/sf, for Old Town Square, an 87,100-square-foot retail center in Chicago The Jacksonville, Fla, REIT purchased the property from a fund managed by Principal Life Insurance, which had...
The Real Deal Menashe Properties has paid $45 million, or $7223/sf, for Monroe Plaza, a 623,000-square-foot office property in Chicago The Portland, Ore, investor purchased the property from Accesso Partners, which had acquired it in 2014 for $122...
The Real Deal GID has paid $31 million, or $9657/sf, for the 321,000-square-foot industrial facility at 3 to 9 Timber Court in Bolingbrook, Ill The Boston investment firm purchased the property from TA Realty, which had acquired it in 2016 for $18...
Rentvcom AM Castle & Co has agreed to renew its lease at 14001 to 14003 Orange Ave in Paramount, Calif As a result, the provider of metals will fully lease the 282,000-square-foot industrial property for an additional seven years in a deal...
Houston Business Journal Power Electronics USA has agreed to fully lease the Airtex Commerce Center, a 166,250-square-foot industrial property in Houston The US division of the Spanish renewable energy manufacturer is leasing the warehouse, at 431...
Kansas City Business Journal The Federal Aviation Administration has agreed to lease 80,000 square feet of space at the Lightwell, a 667,222-sf office property in Kansas City, Mo The government transportation agency will take the space in 2025 The...
The Real Deal Gene Staples has paid $30 million, or $9934/sf, for International Tower, a 302,000-square-foot office property in Chicago The local investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Bridge Investment Group, which was represented by...
Dallas Business Journal Bank of America has agreed to lease 238,000 square feet at a 30-story office building that’s being planned for Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park area Once the bank takes its space, the 500,000-square-foot structure will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report InterSystems Corp, which occupies 239,417 square feet, or nearly 59 percent of the 409,422-sf One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, is expected to terminate its lease by July 2025 The data...