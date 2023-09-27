Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Bridge Industrial has lined up $60 million of construction financing for a 409,189-square-foot logistics warehouse in Opa-Locka, Fla The Chicago developer borrowed the loan from Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co It...
Rentvcom Martens Development Co has paid $191 million for a 44-acre development site at the southeast corner of Ellsworth and Willis roads in Mesa, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer purchased the site from Silver Creek Development, which was...
Crain’s New York Business Norges Bank Investment Management is said to be the buyer of a 45 percent stake in the planned 900,000-square-foot office property at 343 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan The stake was sold by Boston Properties,...
A venture of Cantor Fitzgerald, Silverstein Properties, Collins Capital and Kaufman Jacobs has lined up $536 million of financing from Truist Bank for the construction of the 298-unit James at Springline apartment property in Chesterfield, Va The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle High Street Residential is building The Grace Residences, a 280-unit apartment property in Atlanta The subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co of Dallas is constructing the 14-story building on an 18-acre site as part of Georgia...
REBusiness Online St John Properties has broken ground on Simms Technology Park, a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in Broomfield, Colo The Baltimore company is building the property at the intersection of North Simms Street and West 112th...
Charlotte Business Journal Synco Properties wants to start work soon on the next phase of The Colony mixed-use development in the SouthPark section of Charlotte, NC The local developer wants to increase the size of the buildings it plans to...
Triangle Business Journal KDM Development Corp is breaking ground by the end of the year on the Swift Creek Apartments, a 613-unit complex in Garner, NC, about 15 miles south of downtown Raleigh, NC The 12-building property will be built on a...
Boston Real Estate Times Erland Construction has completed work on the Block at Odell Park, a 106-unit apartment property in Beverly, Mass The property, at 140 Rantoul St, has 9,000 square feet of retail space and is next to the Beverly Depot Train...