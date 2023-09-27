Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank have originated a $700 million mortgage against the Oakbrook Center shopping mall in the Chicago suburb of Oakbrook, Ill, owned by a venture led...
The volume of commercial real estate loans coming due through 2027 increased slightly in the second quarter to $278 trillion from $275 trillion in the first quarter, according to Trepp Inc This year, $5369 billion of loans come due, and next year,...
South Florida Business Journal Bridge Industrial has lined up $60 million of construction financing for a 409,189-square-foot logistics warehouse in Opa-Locka, Fla The Chicago developer borrowed the loan from Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co It...
Commercial Observer Bank of Princeton has provided a $31 million loan against The Vertex, a 69-unit apartment property in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The property’s owner, CW Realty of Brooklyn, used proceeds to retire a $20...
Rentvcom Martens Development Co has paid $191 million for a 44-acre development site at the southeast corner of Ellsworth and Willis roads in Mesa, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer purchased the site from Silver Creek Development, which was...
Crain’s New York Business Norges Bank Investment Management is said to be the buyer of a 45 percent stake in the planned 900,000-square-foot office property at 343 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan The stake was sold by Boston Properties,...
REBusiness Online A venture of Greek Real Estate Partners and Principal Asset Management has completed construction of the Langhorne Logistics Center, a 210,564-square-foot industrial facility in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa The property...
Metro Credit Union has provided $27 million of financing against One Heritage Drive, a 172,849-square-foot office building in Quincy, Mass The five-year loan, which pays a fixed coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The five-story building is...
Bank OZK has provided $965 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Base, a proposed industrial complex in Glendale, Ariz JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s developer, ViaWest...