Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bridge Investment Group has provided $33 million of financing against the 21-unit apartment property at 640 Broadway in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing The property, owned by Acadia Realty Trust of White...
REBusiness Online Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing has bought the 176-unit Falkland Chase apartment property at 8305 16th St in Silver Spring, Md The nonprofit developer purchased the property from JBG Smith of Chevy Chase, Md, and plans...
REBusiness Online PGIM Real Estate has provided $66 million of financing against two industrial properties with a combined 760,669 square feet in suburban Chicago The financing pays a fixed rate and allows the owner and developer of the properties,...
The Crowne Plaza JFK Airport hotel, with 335 rooms in the Jamaica section of Queens, NY, has been sold for $84 million, or $250,746/room The property's sale will result in the defeasance or likely pay off of a $377 million CMBS mortgage that doesn't...
BisNow CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield has reduced the space it leases at the 840 First St NE office building in Washington, DC, by 140,000 square feet to 62,000 sf The 245,000-sf building in the city’s north of Massachusetts Avenue, or NoMA...
The Real Deal Bank OZK and Manulife have provided more than $200 million of construction financing for the 400,000-square-foot office development at 919 West Fulton St in Chicago While exact details of the financing could not yet be learned, Bank...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank have originated a $700 million mortgage against the Oakbrook Center shopping mall in the Chicago suburb of Oakbrook, Ill, owned by a venture led...
The Real Deal The venture that owns 300 East 42nd St in midtown Manhattan has handed the 236,392-square-foot office building over to its lender, Fortress Investment Group, which has tapped JLL Capital Markets to market it for sale The venture,...
The volume of commercial real estate loans coming due through 2027 increased slightly in the second quarter to $278 trillion from $275 trillion in the first quarter, according to Trepp Inc This year, $5369 billion of loans come due, and next year,...