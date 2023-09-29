Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group, Tricap, Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development has broken ground on the NoMad Residences Wynwood condominium property in Miami The 329-unit property is being built on 125 acres at 2700...
South Florida Business Journal Continua Group has filed plans to build a 195-unit apartment project in North Miami Plans for the project’s 13-acre development site, at 1150 NE 125th St, include 9,502 square feet of commercial space as well as...
REJournals A venture of Hunt Midwest and Marshall Planning Mill is breaking ground in the fourth quarter on the Simpsonville 64 Logistics Park, a 34 million-square-foot industrial property in Simpsonville, Ky Hunt, of Kansas City, Mo, and Marshall,...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Woodfield Development recently paid nearly $7 million for a 28-acre site in Clermont, Fla, where it’s planning a mixed-use project Phase one of the project, which is being built between State Road 50...
South Florida Business Journal Stockbridge Capital Group has paid $489 million, or about $21436/sf, for a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 228,118 square feet in the Lyons Technology Center in Coconut Creek, Fla The San Francisco...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Cortland Partners has bought the Spectrum South End Apartments, a 331-unit property in Charlotte, NC, for $104 million, or about $314,199/unit The Atlanta apartment developer purchased the complex from PGIM Real Estate of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal B&L Investments has sold the 350,000-square-foot office building at 6302 Corporate Center in Tampa, Fla, for $31 million, or about $8857/sf A venture of Torose Equities and Merrimac Ventures was the seller CBRE Capital...
Charlotte Business Journal Taylor Morrison Home Corp recently bought a 48-acre development site in Charlotte, NC, for $182 million The Scottsdale, Ariz, homebuilder will use the land, at the intersection of interstates 77 and 485, to construct a...
REBusiness Online Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing has bought the 176-unit Falkland Chase apartment property at 8305 16th St in Silver Spring, Md The nonprofit developer purchased the property from JBG Smith of Chevy Chase, Md, and plans...