South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group, Tricap, Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development has broken ground on the NoMad Residences Wynwood condominium property in Miami The 329-unit property is being built on 125 acres at 2700...
South Florida Business Journal Continua Group has filed plans to build a 195-unit apartment project in North Miami Plans for the project’s 13-acre development site, at 1150 NE 125th St, include 9,502 square feet of commercial space as well as...
Philadelphia Business Journal The $3736 million loan against the 463,988-square-foot office building at One South Broad St in Philadelphia has been extended through September 2025 The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
REJournals A venture of Hunt Midwest and Marshall Planning Mill is breaking ground in the fourth quarter on the Simpsonville 64 Logistics Park, a 34 million-square-foot industrial property in Simpsonville, Ky Hunt, of Kansas City, Mo, and Marshall,...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Woodfield Development recently paid nearly $7 million for a 28-acre site in Clermont, Fla, where it’s planning a mixed-use project Phase one of the project, which is being built between State Road 50...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ground is breaking early next month on the DoubleBranch mixed-use project in Pasco County, Fla The project, previously dubbed Pasco Town Center, is being built on 965 acres at the southeast corner of State Road 52 and...
Charlotte Business Journal Taylor Morrison Home Corp recently bought a 48-acre development site in Charlotte, NC, for $182 million The Scottsdale, Ariz, homebuilder will use the land, at the intersection of interstates 77 and 485, to construct a...
Austin Business Journal Tokyo Electron Ltd is offering for sale its massive US headquarters campus in Austin, Texas The company, which makes semiconductor manufacturing equipment, is offering the property as part of its plan to downsize its real...
REBusiness Online Douglaston Development has completed construction of a 188-unit seniors-housing property at 2856 Webster Ave in the Bronx, NY The property, which will be part of a larger complex, is subject to a ground lease with the New York...