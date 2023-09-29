Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal The $3736 million loan against the 463,988-square-foot office building at One South Broad St in Philadelphia has been extended through September 2025 The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
REJournals A venture of Hunt Midwest and Marshall Planning Mill is breaking ground in the fourth quarter on the Simpsonville 64 Logistics Park, a 34 million-square-foot industrial property in Simpsonville, Ky Hunt, of Kansas City, Mo, and Marshall,...
Bridge Investment Group has provided $33 million of financing against the 21-unit apartment property at 640 Broadway in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing The property, owned by Acadia Realty Trust of White...
The Crowne Plaza JFK Airport hotel, with 335 rooms in the Jamaica section of Queens, NY, has been sold for $84 million, or $250,746/room The property's sale will result in the defeasance or likely pay off of a $377 million CMBS mortgage that doesn't...
The Real Deal Bank OZK and Manulife have provided more than $200 million of construction financing for the 400,000-square-foot office development at 919 West Fulton St in Chicago While exact details of the financing could not yet be learned, Bank...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank have originated a $700 million mortgage against the Oakbrook Center shopping mall in the Chicago suburb of Oakbrook, Ill, owned by a venture led...
The volume of commercial real estate loans coming due through 2027 increased slightly in the second quarter to $278 trillion from $275 trillion in the first quarter, according to Trepp Inc This year, $5369 billion of loans come due, and next year,...
South Florida Business Journal Bridge Industrial has lined up $60 million of construction financing for a 409,189-square-foot logistics warehouse in Opa-Locka, Fla The Chicago developer borrowed the loan from Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co It...
Commercial Observer Bank of Princeton has provided a $31 million loan against The Vertex, a 69-unit apartment property in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The property’s owner, CW Realty of Brooklyn, used proceeds to retire a $20...