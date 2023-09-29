Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group, Tricap, Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development has broken ground on the NoMad Residences Wynwood condominium property in Miami The 329-unit property is being built on 125 acres at 2700...
South Florida Business Journal Continua Group has filed plans to build a 195-unit apartment project in North Miami Plans for the project’s 13-acre development site, at 1150 NE 125th St, include 9,502 square feet of commercial space as well as...
REJournals A venture of Hunt Midwest and Marshall Planning Mill is breaking ground in the fourth quarter on the Simpsonville 64 Logistics Park, a 34 million-square-foot industrial property in Simpsonville, Ky Hunt, of Kansas City, Mo, and Marshall,...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Woodfield Development recently paid nearly $7 million for a 28-acre site in Clermont, Fla, where it’s planning a mixed-use project Phase one of the project, which is being built between State Road 50...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ground is breaking early next month on the DoubleBranch mixed-use project in Pasco County, Fla The project, previously dubbed Pasco Town Center, is being built on 965 acres at the southeast corner of State Road 52 and...
Charlotte Business Journal Taylor Morrison Home Corp recently bought a 48-acre development site in Charlotte, NC, for $182 million The Scottsdale, Ariz, homebuilder will use the land, at the intersection of interstates 77 and 485, to construct a...
REBusiness Online Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing has bought the 176-unit Falkland Chase apartment property at 8305 16th St in Silver Spring, Md The nonprofit developer purchased the property from JBG Smith of Chevy Chase, Md, and plans...
Houston Business Journal Stockdale Capital Partners has bought the InterContinental Houston – Medical Center, a 354-room hotel in Houston The Los Angeles real estate investment firm purchased the 21-story property from its developer, a venture...
Dallas Morning News S2 Capital has bought a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties in separate deals Details about the seller, purchase prices and acquisition financing were not known CBRE brokered the deal and arranged the financing The...