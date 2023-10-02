Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of Rockwood Capital and Société Générale has provided $312 million of financing against the Piazza Alta mixed-use property in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia The five-year loan, which pays a...
REBusiness Online Flaherty & Collins Properties has broken ground on the 256-unit second phase of the Mill at Ironworks Plaza apartment property in Mishawaka, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 235 Ironworks Ave, about...
Orlando Business Journal PLK Communities has bought the Harbortown Apartments, a 428-unit complex in Orlando, Fla, for $861 million, or about $201,168/unit The Cincinnati company purchased the three-story property from LivCor of Chicago, which had...
Commercial Property Executive Aligned Data Centers has paid $52 million for a 129-acre development site in Sandusky, Ohio The Plano, Texas, company purchased the site from a venture of Avgeris & Associates and Franklin Partners Aligned is...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group, Tricap, Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development has broken ground on the NoMad Residences Wynwood condominium property in Miami The 329-unit property is being built on 125 acres at 2700...
South Florida Business Journal Continua Group has filed plans to build a 195-unit apartment project in North Miami Plans for the project’s 13-acre development site, at 1150 NE 125th St, include 9,502 square feet of commercial space as well as...
REJournals A venture of Hunt Midwest and Marshall Planning Mill is breaking ground in the fourth quarter on the Simpsonville 64 Logistics Park, a 34 million-square-foot industrial property in Simpsonville, Ky Hunt, of Kansas City, Mo, and Marshall,...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Woodfield Development recently paid nearly $7 million for a 28-acre site in Clermont, Fla, where it’s planning a mixed-use project Phase one of the project, which is being built between State Road 50...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ground is breaking early next month on the DoubleBranch mixed-use project in Pasco County, Fla The project, previously dubbed Pasco Town Center, is being built on 965 acres at the southeast corner of State Road 52 and...