Regent Properties, a Los Angeles investment manager with $23 billion of properties in the Sunbelt region, has launched a credit platform, through which it will provide senior and mezzanine loans and make preferred equity investments in apartment,...
Dallas Morning News The $1442 million loan against the 253,561-square-foot Uptown Tower in downtown Dallas is in default after not being repaid before its Oct 1 maturity The loan, securitized through Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch...
Philadelphia Business Journal The $3736 million loan against the 463,988-square-foot office building at One South Broad St in Philadelphia has been extended through September 2025 The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
Bridge Investment Group has provided $33 million of financing against the 21-unit apartment property at 640 Broadway in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing The property, owned by Acadia Realty Trust of White...
REBusiness Online PGIM Real Estate has provided $66 million of financing against two industrial properties with a combined 760,669 square feet in suburban Chicago The financing pays a fixed rate and allows the owner and developer of the properties,...
The Crowne Plaza JFK Airport hotel, with 335 rooms in the Jamaica section of Queens, NY, has been sold for $84 million, or $250,746/room The property's sale will result in the defeasance or likely pay off of a $377 million CMBS mortgage that doesn't...
The Real Deal Bank OZK and Manulife have provided more than $200 million of construction financing for the 400,000-square-foot office development at 919 West Fulton St in Chicago While exact details of the financing could not yet be learned, Bank...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank have originated a $700 million mortgage against the Oakbrook Center shopping mall in the Chicago suburb of Oakbrook, Ill, owned by a venture led...
The volume of commercial real estate loans coming due through 2027 increased slightly in the second quarter to $278 trillion from $275 trillion in the first quarter, according to Trepp Inc This year, $5369 billion of loans come due, and next year,...