REBusiness Online Flaherty & Collins Properties has broken ground on the 256-unit second phase of the Mill at Ironworks Plaza apartment property in Mishawaka, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 235 Ironworks Ave, about...
Rentvcom California Gateway has paid $477 million, or $23850/sf, for the 200,000-square-foot industrial property at 201 Frank Ave in Belgrade, Mont The private family office acquired the property, as part of a 1031 exchange, from an undisclosed...
Denver Business Journal Jackson Square Properties has paid $89 million, or $344,961/unit, for the Helios, a 258-unit apartment property in Englewood, Colo The San Francisco developer purchased the property from Blackstone Group, which had acquired...
REBusiness Online HQ Development has paid $19 million, or $66639/sf, for the 28,512-square-foot office property at 825 North San Vincente Blvd in West Hollywood, Calif The Los Angeles company purchased the property from its developer, Hilldale...
The Real Deal A family office linked to Joe C Wen has paid $42 million, or $10660/sf, for One Pacific Plaza, a 394,000-square-foot office property in Huntington Beach, Calif The family office purchased the property from a venture of Pendulum...
Rentvcom The Mondivan Group has paid $285 million, or $633,333/unit, for the 45-unit Solis apartment property in Seattle The Vancouver, British Columbia developer purchased the property from SolTerra, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield...
The Real Deal The venture that owns 300 East 42nd St in midtown Manhattan has handed the 236,392-square-foot office building over to its lender, Fortress Investment Group, which has tapped JLL Capital Markets to market it for sale The venture,...
The Real Deal EQT Exeter has paid $225 million, or $5921/sf, for a seven-building industrial portfolio with 38 million square feet primarily in the suburbs of Chicago, as well as in Mississippi and Kentucky The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager...
Denver Business Journal Paskin Group has paid $29 million, or $397,260/unit, for the 73-unit B Street LoHi Apartments in Denver The Santa Barbara, Calif, investment and management company purchased the property from its developer, Palisade Partners...