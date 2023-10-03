Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of York Capital and Albright Corners LLC has filed plans to build a nearly 650-unit apartment project in Rock Hill, SC The venture is seeking a zoning change for the proposed project’s 127-acre development...
Triad Business Journal Stihl has agreed a fully lease a recently built 265,200-square-foot warehouse property in Mebane, NC, about 23 miles west of Raleigh, NC The German manufacturer of power tools is taking its space at the Buckhorn Industrial...
Commercial Observer A venture of Rockwood Capital and Société Générale has provided $312 million of financing against the Piazza Alta mixed-use property in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia The five-year loan, which pays a...
REBusiness Online Flaherty & Collins Properties has broken ground on the 256-unit second phase of the Mill at Ironworks Plaza apartment property in Mishawaka, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 235 Ironworks Ave, about...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of MG Developer and Baron Property Group is building a 663-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The venture over the past year has paid a total of $227 million for 20 single-family homes that sit on the...
Orlando Business Journal PLK Communities has bought the Harbortown Apartments, a 428-unit complex in Orlando, Fla, for $861 million, or about $201,168/unit The Cincinnati company purchased the three-story property from LivCor of Chicago, which had...
Commercial Property Executive Aligned Data Centers has paid $52 million for a 129-acre development site in Sandusky, Ohio The Plano, Texas, company purchased the site from a venture of Avgeris & Associates and Franklin Partners Aligned is...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group, Tricap, Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development has broken ground on the NoMad Residences Wynwood condominium property in Miami The 329-unit property is being built on 125 acres at 2700...
South Florida Business Journal Continua Group has filed plans to build a 195-unit apartment project in North Miami Plans for the project’s 13-acre development site, at 1150 NE 125th St, include 9,502 square feet of commercial space as well as...