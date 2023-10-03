Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of York Capital and Albright Corners LLC has filed plans to build a nearly 650-unit apartment project in Rock Hill, SC The venture is seeking a zoning change for the proposed project’s 127-acre development...
Triangle Business Journal Oppidian Investment Co has completed the last purchase of vacant land for its planned Wendell Commerce Center mixed-use development, about 15 miles east of Raleigh, NC The company has spent $264 million on 257 acres near...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of office space leased in Manhattan totaled 63 million square feet in the third quarter, nearly 31 percent behind the pace set at the same time last year, according to Savills Despite this...
Commercial Observer A venture of Rockwood Capital and Société Générale has provided $312 million of financing against the Piazza Alta mixed-use property in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia The five-year loan, which pays a...
REBusiness Online Flaherty & Collins Properties has broken ground on the 256-unit second phase of the Mill at Ironworks Plaza apartment property in Mishawaka, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 235 Ironworks Ave, about...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of MG Developer and Baron Property Group is building a 663-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The venture over the past year has paid a total of $227 million for 20 single-family homes that sit on the...
Orlando Business Journal PLK Communities has bought the Harbortown Apartments, a 428-unit complex in Orlando, Fla, for $861 million, or about $201,168/unit The Cincinnati company purchased the three-story property from LivCor of Chicago, which had...
Commercial Property Executive Aligned Data Centers has paid $52 million for a 129-acre development site in Sandusky, Ohio The Plano, Texas, company purchased the site from a venture of Avgeris & Associates and Franklin Partners Aligned is...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group, Tricap, Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development has broken ground on the NoMad Residences Wynwood condominium property in Miami The 329-unit property is being built on 125 acres at 2700...