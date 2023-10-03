Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal Stihl has agreed a fully lease a recently built 265,200-square-foot warehouse property in Mebane, NC, about 23 miles west of Raleigh, NC The German manufacturer of power tools is taking its space at the Buckhorn Industrial...
Triangle Business Journal Oppidian Investment Co has completed the last purchase of vacant land for its planned Wendell Commerce Center mixed-use development, about 15 miles east of Raleigh, NC The company has spent $264 million on 257 acres near...
Commercial Observer A venture of Rockwood Capital and Société Générale has provided $312 million of financing against the Piazza Alta mixed-use property in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia The five-year loan, which pays a...
REBusiness Online Flaherty & Collins Properties has broken ground on the 256-unit second phase of the Mill at Ironworks Plaza apartment property in Mishawaka, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 235 Ironworks Ave, about...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of MG Developer and Baron Property Group is building a 663-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The venture over the past year has paid a total of $227 million for 20 single-family homes that sit on the...
Orlando Business Journal PLK Communities has bought the Harbortown Apartments, a 428-unit complex in Orlando, Fla, for $861 million, or about $201,168/unit The Cincinnati company purchased the three-story property from LivCor of Chicago, which had...
Commercial Property Executive Aligned Data Centers has paid $52 million for a 129-acre development site in Sandusky, Ohio The Plano, Texas, company purchased the site from a venture of Avgeris & Associates and Franklin Partners Aligned is...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group, Tricap, Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development has broken ground on the NoMad Residences Wynwood condominium property in Miami The 329-unit property is being built on 125 acres at 2700...
South Florida Business Journal Continua Group has filed plans to build a 195-unit apartment project in North Miami Plans for the project’s 13-acre development site, at 1150 NE 125th St, include 9,502 square feet of commercial space as well as...