Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Irvine Co has secured 100,000 square feet of leases at the 14 million-sf One North Wacker Drive office property in Chicago The Newport Beach, Calif, company signed agreements with BakerHostetler, Sinch and...
REBusiness Online Garden Communities has completed construction of The Metropolitan, a 270-unit apartment property in Springfield, NJ, and has started leasing efforts The property, at 92 Millburn Ave, has 223 one- and two-bedroom flats and 47 two-...
South Florida Business Journal Frito-Lay has signed a lease for 131,411 square feet of warehouse and distribution space in Doral, Fla The subsidiary of PepsiCo is leasing its space in Point Doral, a 175-acre industrial park with 26 million sf...
The average quarterly cost to insure an apartment unit throughout the county was $180 during the second quarter, up 33 percent from a year ago, according to Marcus & Millichap When compared to five years ago, insurance costs are up 140 percent from...
The Real Deal Selendy Gay Elsberg, which had been subletting 101,000 square feet at 1290 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan, has signed a direct lease for the space The law firm had been subleasing its space from another law firm, Venable,...
BisNow Bank of Montreal and Citibank have provided a $10145 million loan against a pair of office buildings with a total of 292,573 square feet in midtown Manhattan The two buildings, 369 Lexington Ave, with 150,947 sf, and 2 West 46th St, with...
The Real Deal Rudin Management has tapped Eastdil Secured to market for sale the 12 million-square-foot office building at 80 Pine St in Manhattan’s Financial District The New York investor had developed the 38-story building in 1960...
Commercial Observer Kelley Drye & Warren is vacating the 107,000 square feet it occupies at 3050 K St NW in Washington, DC, and will relocate to 65,000 sf at 670 Maine Ave SW The law firm will occupy the fifth and sixth floors and part of the...
LongIslandcom PX4 Development has paid $15 million, or $187,500/room, for the former 80-room Hampton Inn at 120 Jericho Turnpike in Jericho, NY, with plans to convert it into a student-housing property The Manhasset, NY, developer will carve out...