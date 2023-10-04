Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia Affordable Housing has arranged $378 million of low-income housing tax credits, providing equity for the second phase of the Northwest One apartment project in Washington, DC The entire Northwest One project, which will have 772 units, is...
REBusiness Online Garden Communities has completed construction of The Metropolitan, a 270-unit apartment property in Springfield, NJ, and has started leasing efforts The property, at 92 Millburn Ave, has 223 one- and two-bedroom flats and 47 two-...
Charlotte Business Journal Northwood Ravin is developing a 283-unit apartment property in the Midtown section of Charlotte, NC The local multifamily developer is constructing the 20-story building on a 13-acre development site at the corner of...
The average quarterly cost to insure an apartment unit throughout the county was $180 during the second quarter, up 33 percent from a year ago, according to Marcus & Millichap When compared to five years ago, insurance costs are up 140 percent from...
Dallas Morning News CanTex Capital has bought a portfolio of four industrial buildings totaling more than 219,000 square feet in Dallas and McKinney, Texas An unidentified institutional investor was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Hasta Capital has lined up $584 million of financing for its purchase of Amli Design District, a 314-unit apartment property in Dallas JLL Real Estate Capital provided the loan Hasta Capital, an international developer with...
Dallas Morning News StreetLights Residential has plans to develop a 20-story apartment building as part of the 35-acre Park Lane mixed-use development in Dallas The local apartment builder hopes to start work on the $134 million project next summer...
Houston Business Journal Elin Energy is fully leasing a 200,000-square-foot industrial building in Brookshire, Texas The Ankara, Turkey, solar panel manufacturer is leasing its space from the Welcome Group of Houston The building, at 220 Twinwood...
San Antonio Business Journal Daniel Corp has lined up $4829 million of construction financing for a 350-unit apartment project in San Antonio Fifth Third Bank was the lender Daniel, a Birmingham, Ala, developer, is constructing the seven-building...
San Antonio Business Journal SPI Advisory has bought the 144-unit Riverbend Apartments in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Riverbend, at 453 North Business Interstate Highway 35, was...