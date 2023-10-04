Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia Affordable Housing has arranged $378 million of low-income housing tax credits, providing equity for the second phase of the Northwest One apartment project in Washington, DC The entire Northwest One project, which will have 772 units, is...
REBusiness Online Garden Communities has completed construction of The Metropolitan, a 270-unit apartment property in Springfield, NJ, and has started leasing efforts The property, at 92 Millburn Ave, has 223 one- and two-bedroom flats and 47 two-...
Dallas Morning News Hasta Capital has lined up $584 million of financing for its purchase of Amli Design District, a 314-unit apartment property in Dallas JLL Real Estate Capital provided the loan Hasta Capital, an international developer with...
Minnesota Life Insurance Co has provided a $335 million loan against a portfolio of 10 industrial properties with 443,488 square feet in greater Philadelphia The loan, with a five-year term and fixed coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets It...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $1435 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with 345 units in the Los Angeles area that recently were developed by LaTerra Development LLC The loan was funded under the investment manager’s...
San Antonio Business Journal Daniel Corp has lined up $4829 million of construction financing for a 350-unit apartment project in San Antonio Fifth Third Bank was the lender Daniel, a Birmingham, Ala, developer, is constructing the seven-building...
Artemis Real Estate Partners had acquired the Metropolitan Square office building in Washington, DC, through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, according to a report in the Washington Business Journal The publication, citing an unnamed source, reported...
South Florida Business Journal Aria Development Group has lined up $77 million of construction financing for 2200 Brickell, a 105-unit condominium project in Miami The local developer is building the five-story property on a 165-acre site at 2200...
The Real Deal Selendy Gay Elsberg, which had been subletting 101,000 square feet at 1290 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan, has signed a direct lease for the space The law firm had been subleasing its space from another law firm, Venable,...
BisNow Bank of Montreal and Citibank have provided a $10145 million loan against a pair of office buildings with a total of 292,573 square feet in midtown Manhattan The two buildings, 369 Lexington Ave, with 150,947 sf, and 2 West 46th St, with...