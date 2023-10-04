Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Hunter Properties has paid $215 million, or $231,182/unit, for Avalon Bluffs, a 93-unit apartment property in Lafayette, Ind The West Lafayette, Ind, company purchased the property from its developer, Tempest Homes, which was...
The average quarterly cost to insure an apartment unit throughout the county was $180 during the second quarter, up 33 percent from a year ago, according to Marcus & Millichap When compared to five years ago, insurance costs are up 140 percent from...
Dallas Morning News CanTex Capital has bought a portfolio of four industrial buildings totaling more than 219,000 square feet in Dallas and McKinney, Texas An unidentified institutional investor was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Hasta Capital has lined up $584 million of financing for its purchase of Amli Design District, a 314-unit apartment property in Dallas JLL Real Estate Capital provided the loan Hasta Capital, an international developer with...
Dallas Morning News StreetLights Residential has plans to develop a 20-story apartment building as part of the 35-acre Park Lane mixed-use development in Dallas The local apartment builder hopes to start work on the $134 million project next summer...
Houston Business Journal Elin Energy is fully leasing a 200,000-square-foot industrial building in Brookshire, Texas The Ankara, Turkey, solar panel manufacturer is leasing its space from the Welcome Group of Houston The building, at 220 Twinwood...
San Antonio Business Journal Daniel Corp has lined up $4829 million of construction financing for a 350-unit apartment project in San Antonio Fifth Third Bank was the lender Daniel, a Birmingham, Ala, developer, is constructing the seven-building...
San Antonio Business Journal SPI Advisory has bought the 144-unit Riverbend Apartments in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Riverbend, at 453 North Business Interstate Highway 35, was...
Artemis Real Estate Partners had acquired the Metropolitan Square office building in Washington, DC, through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, according to a report in the Washington Business Journal The publication, citing an unnamed source, reported...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Peachtree Hotel Group has sold the 128-room Hampton Inn Fort Lauderdale/Plantation in Plantation, Fla, for $21 million, or about $164,063/room The Atlanta company sold the hotel to an affiliate of Mid...