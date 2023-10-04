Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Hunter Properties has paid $215 million, or $231,182/unit, for Avalon Bluffs, a 93-unit apartment property in Lafayette, Ind The West Lafayette, Ind, company purchased the property from its developer, Tempest Homes, which was...
The average quarterly cost to insure an apartment unit throughout the county was $180 during the second quarter, up 33 percent from a year ago, according to Marcus & Millichap When compared to five years ago, insurance costs are up 140 percent from...
Dallas Morning News CanTex Capital has bought a portfolio of four industrial buildings totaling more than 219,000 square feet in Dallas and McKinney, Texas An unidentified institutional investor was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Hasta Capital has lined up $584 million of financing for its purchase of Amli Design District, a 314-unit apartment property in Dallas JLL Real Estate Capital provided the loan Hasta Capital, an international developer with...
San Antonio Business Journal SPI Advisory has bought the 144-unit Riverbend Apartments in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Riverbend, at 453 North Business Interstate Highway 35, was...
Artemis Real Estate Partners had acquired the Metropolitan Square office building in Washington, DC, through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, according to a report in the Washington Business Journal The publication, citing an unnamed source, reported...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Peachtree Hotel Group has sold the 128-room Hampton Inn Fort Lauderdale/Plantation in Plantation, Fla, for $21 million, or about $164,063/room The Atlanta company sold the hotel to an affiliate of Mid...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Cos has paid $482 million, or $150,625/unit, for the Sorrento Apartments, a 320-unit property in Miramar, Fla The Miami company purchased the apartments from a venture of Zom Living of Orlando, Fla, and NRP...
Commercial Property Executive Phoenix Investors has acquired the 922,444-square-foot industrial property at 701 33rd Ave North in St Cloud, Minn The Milwaukee investment firm purchased the property from Electrolux Group in a deal brokered by Savills...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Spinoso Real Estate Group has acquired the Solano Town Center, a 105 million-square-foot enclosed shopping center in Fairfield, Calif, which is midway between Sacramento and San Francisco The Syracuse, NY,...