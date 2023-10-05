Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Garden Communities has completed construction of The Metropolitan, a 270-unit apartment property in Springfield, NJ, and has started leasing efforts The property, at 92 Millburn Ave, has 223 one- and two-bedroom flats and 47 two-...
The Real Deal Selendy Gay Elsberg, which had been subletting 101,000 square feet at 1290 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan, has signed a direct lease for the space The law firm had been subleasing its space from another law firm, Venable,...
BisNow Bank of Montreal and Citibank have provided a $10145 million loan against a pair of office buildings with a total of 292,573 square feet in midtown Manhattan The two buildings, 369 Lexington Ave, with 150,947 sf, and 2 West 46th St, with...
LongIslandcom PX4 Development has paid $15 million, or $187,500/room, for the former 80-room Hampton Inn at 120 Jericho Turnpike in Jericho, NY, with plans to convert it into a student-housing property The Manhasset, NY, developer will carve out...
ConnectCRE Fabuwood Cabinetry has signed a 197,072-square-foot lease at the industrial property at 300 Linden Logistics Way in Linden, NJ The 41 million-sf industrial park was developed by a venture of Advance Realty Investors, Greek Real Estate...
REBusiness Online RISE, a Boston-area developer, has received approval from the Boston Planning & Development Agency to construct a 750,000-square-foot mixed-use property at 40 Roland St in the Charlestown section of the city The property will...
BisNow Reznik Paz Nevo Trusts Ltd, an Israeli bond trustee, has provided $1112 million of mortgage financing against a pair of office properties with a total of 316,912 square feet in midtown Manhattan The two properties were acquired in recent...
Commercial Observer TD Bank has provided a $725 million construction loan for a 133-unit apartment project that’s being developed at 544 Carol St in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY JLL arranged the financing The property is being developed...
Commercial Observer Customers Bank has provided $64 million of financing for the construction of a 197-unit apartment property at 580 Gerard Ave in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY The property is being developed by a venture of Stellar...