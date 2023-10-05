Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Garden Communities has completed construction of The Metropolitan, a 270-unit apartment property in Springfield, NJ, and has started leasing efforts The property, at 92 Millburn Ave, has 223 one- and two-bedroom flats and 47 two-...
Charlotte Business Journal Northwood Ravin is developing a 283-unit apartment property in the Midtown section of Charlotte, NC The local multifamily developer is constructing the 20-story building on a 13-acre development site at the corner of...
South Florida Business Journal Frito-Lay has signed a lease for 131,411 square feet of warehouse and distribution space in Doral, Fla The subsidiary of PepsiCo is leasing its space in Point Doral, a 175-acre industrial park with 26 million sf...
The average quarterly cost to insure an apartment unit throughout the county was $180 during the second quarter, up 33 percent from a year ago, according to Marcus & Millichap When compared to five years ago, insurance costs are up 140 percent from...
Dallas Morning News StreetLights Residential has plans to develop a 20-story apartment building as part of the 35-acre Park Lane mixed-use development in Dallas The local apartment builder hopes to start work on the $134 million project next summer...
Houston Business Journal Elin Energy is fully leasing a 200,000-square-foot industrial building in Brookshire, Texas The Ankara, Turkey, solar panel manufacturer is leasing its space from the Welcome Group of Houston The building, at 220 Twinwood...
San Antonio Business Journal Daniel Corp has lined up $4829 million of construction financing for a 350-unit apartment project in San Antonio Fifth Third Bank was the lender Daniel, a Birmingham, Ala, developer, is constructing the seven-building...
REBusiness Online Red Rock Developments has broken ground on a 946,400-square-foot industrial property at 7409 Mink St in Pataskala, Ohio The Columbia, SC, developer expects it to be completed in May 2024 The property will be 18 miles east of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Peachtree Hotel Group has sold the 128-room Hampton Inn Fort Lauderdale/Plantation in Plantation, Fla, for $21 million, or about $164,063/room The Atlanta company sold the hotel to an affiliate of Mid...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Cos has paid $482 million, or $150,625/unit, for the Sorrento Apartments, a 320-unit property in Miramar, Fla The Miami company purchased the apartments from a venture of Zom Living of Orlando, Fla, and NRP...