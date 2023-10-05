Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Garden Communities has completed construction of The Metropolitan, a 270-unit apartment property in Springfield, NJ, and has started leasing efforts The property, at 92 Millburn Ave, has 223 one- and two-bedroom flats and 47 two-...
REJournalscom Hunter Properties has paid $215 million, or $231,182/unit, for Avalon Bluffs, a 93-unit apartment property in Lafayette, Ind The West Lafayette, Ind, company purchased the property from its developer, Tempest Homes, which was...
Charlotte Business Journal Northwood Ravin is developing a 283-unit apartment property in the Midtown section of Charlotte, NC The local multifamily developer is constructing the 20-story building on a 13-acre development site at the corner of...
The average quarterly cost to insure an apartment unit throughout the county was $180 during the second quarter, up 33 percent from a year ago, according to Marcus & Millichap When compared to five years ago, insurance costs are up 140 percent from...
Dallas Morning News StreetLights Residential has plans to develop a 20-story apartment building as part of the 35-acre Park Lane mixed-use development in Dallas The local apartment builder hopes to start work on the $134 million project next summer...
Houston Business Journal Elin Energy is fully leasing a 200,000-square-foot industrial building in Brookshire, Texas The Ankara, Turkey, solar panel manufacturer is leasing its space from the Welcome Group of Houston The building, at 220 Twinwood...
San Antonio Business Journal Daniel Corp has lined up $4829 million of construction financing for a 350-unit apartment project in San Antonio Fifth Third Bank was the lender Daniel, a Birmingham, Ala, developer, is constructing the seven-building...
South Florida Business Journal Green Park Management is set to open its 138-room Aloft hotel near the Fort Lauderdale International Airport The Boynton Beach, Fla, company built the 14-story, Marriott-branded property at 501 SE 24th St in Fort...
Commercial Property Executive Phoenix Investors has acquired the 922,444-square-foot industrial property at 701 33rd Ave North in St Cloud, Minn The Milwaukee investment firm purchased the property from Electrolux Group in a deal brokered by Savills...