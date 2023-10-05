Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Hunter Properties has paid $215 million, or $231,182/unit, for Avalon Bluffs, a 93-unit apartment property in Lafayette, Ind The West Lafayette, Ind, company purchased the property from its developer, Tempest Homes, which was...
The average quarterly cost to insure an apartment unit throughout the county was $180 during the second quarter, up 33 percent from a year ago, according to Marcus & Millichap When compared to five years ago, insurance costs are up 140 percent from...
Dallas Morning News CanTex Capital has bought a portfolio of four industrial buildings totaling more than 219,000 square feet in Dallas and McKinney, Texas An unidentified institutional investor was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Hasta Capital has lined up $584 million of financing for its purchase of Amli Design District, a 314-unit apartment property in Dallas JLL Real Estate Capital provided the loan Hasta Capital, an international developer with...
Minnesota Life Insurance Co has provided a $335 million loan against a portfolio of 10 industrial properties with 443,488 square feet in greater Philadelphia The loan, with a five-year term and fixed coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets It...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $1435 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with 345 units in the Los Angeles area that recently were developed by LaTerra Development LLC The loan was funded under the investment manager’s...
San Antonio Business Journal Daniel Corp has lined up $4829 million of construction financing for a 350-unit apartment project in San Antonio Fifth Third Bank was the lender Daniel, a Birmingham, Ala, developer, is constructing the seven-building...
San Antonio Business Journal SPI Advisory has bought the 144-unit Riverbend Apartments in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Riverbend, at 453 North Business Interstate Highway 35, was...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Peachtree Hotel Group has sold the 128-room Hampton Inn Fort Lauderdale/Plantation in Plantation, Fla, for $21 million, or about $164,063/room The Atlanta company sold the hotel to an affiliate of Mid...