REBusiness Online Garden Communities has completed construction of The Metropolitan, a 270-unit apartment property in Springfield, NJ, and has started leasing efforts The property, at 92 Millburn Ave, has 223 one- and two-bedroom flats and 47 two-...
South Florida Business Journal Frito-Lay has signed a lease for 131,411 square feet of warehouse and distribution space in Doral, Fla The subsidiary of PepsiCo is leasing its space in Point Doral, a 175-acre industrial park with 26 million sf...
The average quarterly cost to insure an apartment unit throughout the county was $180 during the second quarter, up 33 percent from a year ago, according to Marcus & Millichap When compared to five years ago, insurance costs are up 140 percent from...
Growing weakness among securitized office loans contributed to the 316 percent increase in the volume of CMBS loans in special servicing last month to $4149 billion, according to Trepp Inc A total of 22 office loans with a balance of $13 billion had...
BisNow Bank of Montreal and Citibank have provided a $10145 million loan against a pair of office buildings with a total of 292,573 square feet in midtown Manhattan The two buildings, 369 Lexington Ave, with 150,947 sf, and 2 West 46th St, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Spinoso Real Estate Group has acquired the Solano Town Center, a 105 million-square-foot enclosed shopping center in Fairfield, Calif, which is midway between Sacramento and San Francisco The Syracuse, NY,...
The Real Deal Rudin Management has tapped Eastdil Secured to market for sale the 12 million-square-foot office building at 80 Pine St in Manhattan’s Financial District The New York investor had developed the 38-story building in 1960...
Commercial Observer Kelley Drye & Warren is vacating the 107,000 square feet it occupies at 3050 K St NW in Washington, DC, and will relocate to 65,000 sf at 670 Maine Ave SW The law firm will occupy the fifth and sixth floors and part of the...
Greystone took the top spot in a ranking of CMBS conduit B-piece buyers this year through September, marking the first time the company has sat atop the list It invested in the most subordinate bonds of three conduit transactions with a combined...